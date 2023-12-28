City college set to showcase what it has to offer to public

The college’s campuses at Paget Road in Compton and Wellington Road in Bilston are holding open days on Saturday, January 13 and both sites will be open from 10am to 2pm, giving people the chance to enrol on a wide range of courses starting during the month.

Part-time courses available include automotive maintenance, basic property maintenance, cake decoration, counselling, digital skills, education and training, fitness instructing, jewellery making, plastering, pottery and welding.

A college spokesperson said: “Also on offer is an access to higher education diploma which bridges the gap between existing qualifications and what is needed to study at degree level.

"There are short courses to teach the skills needed to work in specific sectors – such as construction ground works, electric and hybrid vehicles, health and social care, laying and maintenance of rail and West Midlands Metro track – and free courses to improve maths skills.

“Visitors can also apply for full-time courses and university-level higher education programmes starting in September 2024, find out about apprenticeships with local employers, and get information on new T-Level qualifications which are the equivalent of three A-Levels and include an in-depth work placement as part of the course.”

Visitors to the open days can also get the latest news on the college’s campus transformation programme, which will see the opening of a new Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the Wellington Road campus in September 2024, and a new city centre campus – part of the City Learning Quarter vision – which is due to open in the 2025/26 academic year.

Places to attend the open days at either campus can be booked online at wolvcoll.ac.uk/events and details of all courses and apprenticeships offered by the college are available at wolvcoll.ac.uk.