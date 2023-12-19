Parents urged to book child reception class places for 2024

The deadline for applications for pupils who are due to start reception class next autumn is January 15, 2024, and parents were warned that missing that date could harm their chances of landing one of their preferred schools.

Coun Jacqui Coogan (Lab. Wednesfield South), the council’s cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: “Parents or carers of children who are due to start school next autumn should set aside time over the Christmas holidays to think carefully about the schools they would prefer their child to attend.

“This is one of the most important decisions you will make for your child’s future. The application process is straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete.

“Nearly 70 per cent of parents have already completed their applications, but many have not yet started. In addition, around 250 have begun their applications but have not yet submitted them.

“You should ensure you get your applications in by the deadline of January 15, 2024, as applying after this time could have a detrimental effect on the chance of securing a place at one of your preferred schools.

“It’s important to remember that even if your child is in nursery provision at either primary or infant school, you will still need to apply for a reception class place, she added.

To apply for a school place online parents need to log on to www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions and complete a short application process. Parents and guardians will be notified of their child’s allocated school place on April 16, 2024.

All applications are made through a secure website and can be viewed and edited online up to the closing date of January 15, 2024. Applicants will also be able to access their child’s school place allocation online on April 16, 2024.