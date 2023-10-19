Black History Month: Brother of teenager murdered in racist attack speaks to Wolverhampton pupils about latest book

Stuart Lawrence pictured with Kyla Robinson, Favour Apata, Arjun Sanghera and Maggie Keeley

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in south east London on April 22, 1993, aged just 18.

Five men were arrested over the murder, but just two of his suspected killers – David Norris and Gary Dobson – were jailed, with three never prosecuted.

Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

A public inquiry into the handling of his case was held in 1998, leading to the publication of the Macpherson Report, which led to profound cultural changes in attitudes to racism, to the law and to police practice.

This month, students at Wolverhampton Grammar School have been celebrating Black History Month.

A group of students known as diversity champions regularly work with staff to give a voice to the different groups within their diverse community.

This month they have been honouring Black History Month and the theme ‘celebrating our sisters’, with pupils selecting former students as well as public figures who they see to be strong, black female role models.

The school's head of wellbeing has also been sparking the debate further with lessons on anti-racism and anti-discrimination, looking at the findings behind the highly publicised murder of Stephen Lawrence.

That was ahead of a visit to the school by Stephen’s brother, the Right Honourable Stuart Lawrence, on Wednesday.

Gary Dobson, left, and David Norris were convicted of the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Stuart has been appointed as a patron of social enterprise The Black Curriculum and his main goal is to equip young people with the mindset to believe and achieve what they want in life, no matter the challenges many of them may face due to factors including ethnicity and religion.

As part of Stuart’s visit, more than 200 children from several local schools were invited by head librarian, Zoe Rowley, to hear him speak about his latest book, Growing Up Black in Britain as well as his earlier title, Silence is Not An Option.

For Growing Up Black in Britain, Stuart spoke to seven inspirational figures about their childhood experiences, as well as sharing insight into his own.

Speaking about his visit to the school yesterday, Stuart said: "If I can help them navigate this difficult world and try not to listen too much to the noise outside, then they can really start from a good platform.

"If we can listen, then we can develop a greater sense of empathy – discover what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes and alter our own mindsets to become better people.”

Nic Anderson, acting headteacher of Wolverhampton Grammar School, said: “We are extremely proud of our beautifully diverse school community and we want everyone to feel valued.