Stafford school delighted with Ofsted rating as parent says staff 'go above and beyond'

Flash Ley Primary Scho has been rated as Good in their recent Ofsted inspection.

Flash Ley Community Primary School in Stafford has received glowing praise after the inspection on June 7 and 8, to the delight of parents, pupils, and teachers alike.

With an overall rating of Good, it received ‘Outstanding’ ratings in three of the six categories: behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and early years provision.

Inspectors Lesley Yates and Susan Ray praised "flourishing" pupils, "exemplary behaviour", and "high aspirations" in their report of the school which predominantly serves families from Rising Brook and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Headteacher Jo Banks said: “We are over the moon with the outcome, it is thoroughly deserved. There is a strong sense of community at the school and we are extremely proud that our personal development, behaviour and early years ratings are all ‘outstanding’.

“We want all children to reach their full potential, make a difference in the world and have lots of 'wow' experiences during their time with us.

“A big thank you to everyone for their hard work. Thank you to my dedicated staff, our fantastic children and our supportive parents. You are all amazing!”

One parent added: “This just confirms what we already know as parents. The staff here at Flash Ley go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that all pupils are inspired to reach their full potential.”

The new report contains the following comments:

“The school motto of ‘believe to achieve’ is realised at Flash Ley Primary. Leaders have high aspirations for what pupils can achieve. Pupils live up to these expectations. They flourish both academically and socially.”

“Children get off to an excellent start in early years. The Nursery and Reception classes provide a welcoming, nurturing environment. Staff know the children’s needs exceptionally well. They support children to be happy, settled and eager to learn.”

“Pupils’ behaviour and their attitudes to learning are exemplary. They know that leaders will respond to any incidents of bullying and deal with them quickly and effectively. Pupils are safe in school at all times.”

“Leaders promote pupils’ personal development exceptionally well. This includes residential visits, forest school and a wide range of clubs and activities.”

Inspectors only suggested two areas where improvements could be made, one of which was that the use of assessment to check pupils’ understanding was less developed in some subjects than in others.

They also said: "Leaders have not ensured that individual eduction plans are as effective as they could be in supporting the learning of pupils with SEND. Information about what support will look like for individual pupils is not precise enough.

"This means that some pupils may not receive the support they need to be successful. Leaders should ensure that the information they share with staff is detailed and enables staff to provide the support pupils need to make good progress."