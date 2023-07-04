Headteacher caught on CCTV having sex with colleague at Wolverhampton school dodges teaching ban

Adam Price and the member of staff engaged in sexual activities while together in his office at Northern House School, Wolverhampton, for nearly four hours on January 27, 2020, teaching watchdogs said.

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard that on that day there had been three assaults on staff and four separate fights between pupils.

The events came to light the following month after two anonymous letters were sent to the school, a pupil referral unit, which had questioned their behaviour, including the nature of their relationship.

When Mr Price was issued with a letter of suspension, he immediately resigned.

But he has dodged a teaching ban, with it deemed that a prohibition order was not proportionate or in the public interest and that the publication of the findings made would be sufficient to send an appropriate message to the teacher as to the standards of behaviour that were not acceptable.

An application was made that Mr Price should not be identified, although watchdogs refused that request.

The panel heard that Mr Price 'had an impressive track record in a challenging education sector' and concluded that there was a strong public interest consideration in retaining Mr Price in the profession, since 'no doubt had been cast upon his abilities as an educator' and 'there was significant evidence to show that he had made, and was continuing to make, a valuable contribution to education'.

Since resigning as executive headteacher, he has continued his work supporting alternative provision for children with particular challenges.

Mr Price was the executive headteacher at Northern House School Academy Trust from April 2017 until February 2020.

A report outlining the decision of the panel, which met in Coventry, said: "Mr Price was referred to the TRA by the [REDACTED] on February 20, 2020.

"It was reported that two anonymous letters had been received by the school which had questioned the behaviour of Mr Price and another member of staff, Person B, including the nature of their relationship.

"One of those letters questioned what they had been doing during the day in Mr Price’s office when pupils and other staff were on site. A review of CCTV footage for January 27, 2020 was undertaken which revealed that Mr Price and Person B had been engaging in sexual activities in Mr Price’s office that day.

"On February 14, 2020, when Mr Price was issued with a letter of suspension, he immediately resigned.

"Mr Price admitted that on January 27, 2020 he and Person B were together in his office for much of the working day; approximately three hours 50 minutes in total. During this time, Mr Price admitted that he and Person B engaged in sexual activities and there were periods of time when Mr Price and Person B were unclothed."

Mr Price also admitted breaching Northern House School's 'Relationships at Work' Policy by failing to declare a personal relationship with Person B.

The panel noted Mr Price expressed remorse and the 'devastating impact that his conduct had had on him and his family led the panel to conclude that the risk of repetition was low'.

Making the decision on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education, John Knowles said: "I have concluded that a prohibition order is not proportionate or in the public interest.