Work starts on removing asbestos from closed Wolverhampton school

The entrance to Uplands Junior School in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Uplands Junior School, in the Finchfield area of the city, was shut down on Monday after the find and is expected to reopen during next week.

Air monitoring tests have been carried out with readings confirming the air quality meets the required regulatory standard and pupils are safe.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Unfortunately, the discovery of asbestos in the main hall means that Uplands Junior School will have to remain closed to staff and pupils this week to ensure that the health and safety of the school community is not compromised.

"It is not unusual for school buildings of a certain age to contain asbestos. Issues arise when the asbestos is undiscovered and damaged, as it was during our maintenance. The necessary safety measures are now underway, and it is hoped that the school will reopen next week."

The discovery was made whilst scheduled work to replace light fittings was taking place, with the asbestos discovered in the mounting boards for the existing lights. Thorough cleaning is now under way to ensure the area is safe, chiefs said.

Details of when the school is able to re-open will be confirmed on Friday. Earlier this week the school said it could reopen on September 12.

A statement from the school, posted on social media, said: "This is totally out of our control and we are as upset as we know you will be. Please keep checking texts and Facebook for updates.