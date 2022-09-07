Notification Settings

Work starts on removing asbestos from closed Wolverhampton school

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonEducationPublished: Comments

Work has started on removing asbestos from a school in Wolverhampton after it was discovered whilst light fittings were being replaced.

The entrance to Uplands Junior School in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Uplands Junior School, in the Finchfield area of the city, was shut down on Monday after the find and is expected to reopen during next week.

Air monitoring tests have been carried out with readings confirming the air quality meets the required regulatory standard and pupils are safe.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Unfortunately, the discovery of asbestos in the main hall means that Uplands Junior School will have to remain closed to staff and pupils this week to ensure that the health and safety of the school community is not compromised.

"It is not unusual for school buildings of a certain age to contain asbestos. Issues arise when the asbestos is undiscovered and damaged, as it was during our maintenance. The necessary safety measures are now underway, and it is hoped that the school will reopen next week."

The discovery was made whilst scheduled work to replace light fittings was taking place, with the asbestos discovered in the mounting boards for the existing lights. Thorough cleaning is now under way to ensure the area is safe, chiefs said.

Details of when the school is able to re-open will be confirmed on Friday. Earlier this week the school said it could reopen on September 12.

A statement from the school, posted on social media, said: "This is totally out of our control and we are as upset as we know you will be. Please keep checking texts and Facebook for updates.

“We can only apologise for this inconvenience but as always we know we can rely on your support.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

