University of Wolverhampton removed as sponsor of academy trust it launched

The University of Wolverhampton's main city campus

The University of Wolverhampton Multi-Academy Trust (UWMAT) is changing its name to The Greenheart Learning Partnership (GLP) and will focus on primary education.

It ends the university's 10-year sponsorship of the trust, which it formed as Education Central (ECMAT) with the aim of raising standards in education across the region.

The move will see the trust's two Wolverhampton secondary schools – Smestow and Wednesfield High – transfer to Matrix Academy Trust (MAT).

Tim Steele, pro vice-chancellor for international and regional development at the University of Wolverhampton, said: "The Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) built solid foundations for engagement with local secondary schools, providing a vital link with Higher Education with the aim of raising educational aspirations in our local communities.

"The MAT’s focus going forward is with primary schools, with which it has a very successful track record.

"The success of the MAT is also recognised in that it no longer requires a sponsor body. Going forward the MAT will be known as The Greenheart Learning Partnership and it will continue to engage with the university as appropriate.

"This change comes at an appropriate time as the university aligns its activities with the Office for Students’ agenda around raising attainment in schools."

The trust runs 12 academies across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham, including Edgar Stammers Primary in Walsall and Pye Green Academy in Hednesford.

Professor Michelle Shaw, CEO at The Greenheart Learning Partnership, said it was "refocusing" on becoming a primary-only trust "with the full endorsement of all stakeholders".

“The trust has done a good job of improving both secondary schools and exam results this year continue to rise," she said.

Smestow joined the trust in 2014 and was given a rating of "requires improvement" in its last Ofsted inspection in May 2019.

It has had four headteachers in the past three years. Following a monitoring visit in July 2021 inspectors said the school was taking "effective action" to become a "good" rated school.

Wednesfield High became part of the trust in January 2015 and also has a third tier rating of "requires improvement".

GLP said its relationship with the University of Wolverhampton will continue through the Children's University.