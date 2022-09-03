More than 3,000 Wolverhampton students to graduate as class of 2022 takes to the stage

Class of 2022 graduation

The class of 2022 graduates will celebrate with ceremonies recognising their achievements.

The graduation ceremonies will take place from Monday, September 5 to Saturday, September 10, 2022.

More than 3,000 students have confirmed their attendance at 13 ceremonies which will take place at The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton City Centre.

The students will join a community of over 140,000 graduates in 130 countries across the world, becoming part of the university’s global alumni network.

Professor Ian Campbell, interim vice-chancellor at the University, said: "We are all absolutely delighted to welcome class of 2022 back onto campus to celebrate with them as they graduate.

“The past two years have been challenging for our university community due to the pandemic and our graduating students have shown perseverance, tenacity and determination, achieving in the face of enormous personal and academic challenges.

"Throughout the university’s 200-year history, we have adapted and evolved to meet the demands of a changing world, and this has never been truer than during the past two years.

"Our graduates are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow, and I’m sure will act as inspirational role models for the students who follow."

The university will also be presenting nine Honorary Awards to members of the community who have made an outstanding contribution to the local area or their professional field.

David Wedge, alumni relations manager at the university, said: "Graduation is always a really exciting time for the university and the city as it turns into a sea of capes and gowns with students and staff processing through the streets.

"Class of 2022 graduate successes will be celebrated on the university’s alumni Facebook page as well as our Instagram and Twitter channels and graduates are invited to share photos, thank you messages and memories of their time at the University of Wolverhampton.