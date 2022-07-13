Notification Settings

Wolverhampton ranks as the 2nd cheapest place in England to live near an 'outstanding school'

Wolverhampton has ranked as the second cheapest area in England to live near an 'outstanding' school.

Wolverhampton: An affordable place to live near an outstanding school.
According to a new study, if you're thinking of moving house this summer, you might want to consider Wolverhampton... especially if you have children.

The study by Money.co.uk looked at how house prices vary around the country when broken down into areas that contain a school rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

It revealed the destinations where “outstanding” school areas are most affordable.

The cheapest places to live near an outstanding school

The area you'll pay the least to live near an 'outstanding' school is Wakefield in West Yorkshire, with the cost of houses averaging £210,137, while areas without an outstanding school cost £307,866 on average.

But Wolverhampton was a close second, with average house prices near an outstanding school averaging £182,181, compared to areas without an outstanding school coming it at £234,242.

Amazingly, Dudley made it into the top ten too.

Average house prices in areas without an outstanding school in Dudley are £261,540, while average house prices in areas with an outstanding school are £226,960.

