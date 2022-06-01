Academy ‘requires improvement’ says Ofsted

St James Academy

St James Academy, formally known as Castle High School and Visual Arts College, was visited by Ofsted in March this year who found the quality of education was “not coherent”.

The secondary school on St James’s Road had also received the same rating on two previous visits before its conversion to an academy in 2017. In previous visits the quality of education was also found to needing improvement.

Deborah James, the lead inspector for Ofsted, said: “In subjects taught through the integrated Year 7 and Year 8 course, the curriculum planning does not provide a coherent and well-sequenced curriculum that delivers the full range of knowledge and skills that pupils need to learn. Consequently, pupils do not make as much progress in these subjects as they should.

“Some teachers are not aware of how well pupils have learned what has been taught. Therefore, they are unable to adapt their planning to address misunderstandings.

“Teachers do not always make key learning points clear to pupils. This makes it more difficult for pupils to remember the content they have been taught and to use it to support future learning.”

Despite the rating for the quality of education, the school was marked as good in areas such as behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. The inspectors also praised the school’s respect for different faiths.

The report continued: “Leaders and staff expect the best of every pupil. ‘Dreaming big’ is a core school value.

“Pupils are respectful and good manners are a fundamental expectation. ‘Please’ and ‘thank you’ are frequently heard as pupils move around the busy corridors. Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school.

“School leaders celebrate the cultural diversity of the school through regular celebration weeks. External speakers include representatives of different faiths. The school actively promotes tolerance as one of its core values.”