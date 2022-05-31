Families can enjoy an evening of science at the Big Bang

Some of the students at a previous Big Bang

Families from across Shropshire and the West Midlands are being invited to the Bang Fair Unlocked event event at the NEC in Birmingham on June 23.

School and colleges from across the region are signed up to go along to the fair during from June 22-24. However the for a whole evening to provide a unique opportunity for young people to attend the event with their families and tour the interactive workshops, hear inspirational panel discussions and take part in a host of hands-on activities.

Registration is now open for the interactive extravaganza, which brings together some of the biggest and best innovators from the world of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), including the Royal Air Force, Rolls-Royce and Women in Engineering.

The event, which takes place on the evening of Thursday 23 June from 4pm to 8pm, will give young people the chance to completely immerse themselves in the world of STEM, with interactive sessions, a host of live experiments and the chance to meet and hear from people changing our world.

Dr Hilary Leevers, Chief Executive of Engineering UK, said: “This event is an absolute must for young people – it’s a chance to be amazed, try new things and meet scientists and engineers. Not only will the activities spark imaginations and get those cogs whirring, but a host of STEM employers will also be on hand to provide practical advice on how to follow a dream career in STEM.

“The Big Bang Fair Unlocked allows young people to attend with their families to spend some quality time exploring The Fair. We are so excited for this year’s event – it’s going to be our best yet.”