More than 90 per cent of schoolchildren in region get first choice primary school

Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

Parents across the country have found out which school their children will be attending in September as places were revealed on National Offer Day.

More than 92 per cent of children in Sandwell and Walsall have been offered a place at their first choice primary school, while the figure is 90 per cent in Wolverhampton and Dudley.

The vast majority of parents have been informed that their child has been offered a place at one of their top three schools, with more than 98 per cent of Walsall children getting one of their top three schools.

The figure is approximately 97 per cent for children in Sandwell and Wolverhampton.

Staffordshire children have fared well as nearly 95 per cent have been offered their first place school, with more than 98 per cent getting a place in one of their top three.

Meanwhile Worcestershire lags behind, with almost one in ten children not getting a place at any of their top three schools.

For many children who have not received a place at one of their top three schools, applicants had only expressed a preference for one school and did not use their three choices.

Of the 62 children in Walsall not offered one of their preferred schools, 48 of these applicants had expressed a preference for only one school.

Walsall Council advises applicants to utilise all three preferences and also recommends that all families contact their preferred schools before submitting an application as well as ensuring that they get their applications in by the deadline date.

Offers are not made on a first come, first served basis but applications received on time are processed before those received after the deadline date.

Brenda Wile, Wolverhampton Council's deputy director of education, said: “We understand how important getting into the right school is to pupils and their parents, and we want as many of our young people as possible to secure a place at one of their preferred schools.

"Some 13,000 more pupils attend Good or Outstanding-rated schools today than they did just a few years ago, and we're continuing to see improved outcomes for children and young people across the board, from our very youngest pupils to those heading into further education, employment or training for the first time.

“We work hard with our local providers to ensure as many children as possible are able to go to school where they want to, and it is pleasing that so many parents have secured reception class places at one of their preferred schools.

“Waiting lists will be in operation over the coming months and any places will be made available as and when they become free, while parents who are unhappy with the allocation made for their child will also have the opportunity to make an appeal if they wish, which will be considered by an independent panel."

Any parents of children due to start in reception class in Wolverhampton this autumn who have not yet applied for a place should do so immediately by calling the council's school admissions team on 01902 551122 or via school.admissions@wolverhampton.gov.uk

Sharon Kelly, director of access and inclusion at Walsall Council, said: "We have worked in partnership with Walsall schools and families to highlight the importance of getting applications in on time and this has worked.

"It's a real achievement and this terrific effort from both school and families has seen a higher proportion of families being allocated their first preference of primary school.

"Our thanks must go to everyone that has made this happen and we wish joy and success to those children starting their learning journeys at primary school in September 2022."

Appeals

However, hope is not lost for disappointed children and parents, as law firm Stephensons is offering advice for those who have not received their top choice.

Mike Pemberton, partner and head of the civil liberties & public law team at Stephensons, specialises in education law.

Mike said: "When you consider that the initial allocation is going to have an effect on the next seven years of your child’s life as they develop through Key Stage 1 and 2, it is not surprising that national offer day can be stressful.

"The main thing though, is not to panic. Parents’ starting point should be to firstly look closely at the school your child has been given a place for – there may well be more merits in that option than you first realise.

"It’s also worth keeping in mind that the law in respect of reception and infant classes means there can only be 30 children per qualified teacher unless there are exceptional circumstances.

"A successful appeal is one of these and comes under section 4 of the school admissions appeal code, but it can make any appeal for a reception class more complicated.

"If, after that you still want to pursue your first choice, there is a nine-step plan you should follow:

"Find out who to appeal to – the type of school will determine who will consider your appeal, this could be the academy trust, local authorities or governing body.

"Check the admissions policy of the school – refer to the school or local authority website to view this and ensure that the correct policy has been followed.

"Find out the published admission number of the school. Keep in mind that the law in respect of reception and infant classes means there can only be 30 children per qualified teacher unless there are exceptional circumstances. A successful appeal is one of these and comes under section 4 of the school admissions appeal code, but it does make an appeal for a reception class that more complicated.

"Look at the school’s oversubscription policy - has it been applied correctly?

"You may also want to check the School Admissions code of Practice 2014, School Admissions Appeals Code 2012 and relevant parts of the School’s Standards and Framework Act 1998.

"Gather evidence supporting any medical, social or other exceptional circumstances you wish to rely upon.

"An appeal must be made in writing so make sure you do this in good time. Whilst it is possible to appeal out of this time, this may cause delays and practically, in-time appeals may be considered first and result in more places. Also allow time to seek advice on grounds to appeal if you need assistance.

"Consider whether you will need assistance or representation at the appeal hearing. As a parent you’re entitled to be represented at an appeal by a friend or lawyer. If you decide on legal representation, it is a good idea to seek help as soon as possible – it can get busy at this time of year.