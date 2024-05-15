University of Wolverhampton climbs four places in annual university guide rankings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Complete University Guide, published this week, judges universities on metrics including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

Wolverhampton is ranked 113th this year, out of 130 universities - four places higher than last year.

Generally speaking the university got an overall score of 52 per cent, but this score comes from multiple different factors.

In the four marked categories it scored 53 per cent on entry requirements, 76 per cent on student satisfaction, 64 per cent on its research quality and 72 per cent on graduate prospects.

University of Wolverhampton's city centre campus

The university guide's site reads: "Our league tables rank the best universities in the UK, overall and in 74 subject areas."

Wolverhampton has jumped up in the table from 117 last year to 113 this, and it comes after the university's 10-year plan was revealed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ebrahim Adia.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, Professor Ebrahim Adia

Speaking to the Express & Star last month, he said: "This week marks a significant date in the recent history of the University of Wolverhampton as we officially launch our new strategy which will set our ambition and trajectory up to 2035.

"The strategy presents a very clear vision for our university – to create opportunity, transform lives and build a more inclusive, productive and sustainable society.

"Since I arrived at Wolverhampton as the Vice-Chancellor and chief executive last autumn, I have been determined that the university continues to build on its rich heritage (which dates back to our origins as a Tradesmen and Mechanics’ Institute in 1827) whilst also looking ambitiously to the future.

"I have met hundreds of our students and staff at the university as well as many of our key partners across the city and the wider Black Country region. During our conversations it became clear that the university’s overriding objective is to make a positive difference for the future – for our students and staff, for our city and region, for the nation, and across the globe where our international presence is growing."

Ambitious officials at the university also hope to increase revenue by £100 million, and have highlighted seven priorities to make this happen within the next five years.

The priority list:

* Creating opportunity and transforming the lives of our students.

* Attracting, developing and retaining talented and motivated staff.

* Fostering high levels of student satisfaction and delivering successful outcomes.

* Being one of the most efficient universities in the sector.

* Making a world-leading contribution through research and knowledge exchange in green innovation, health and wellbeing and inclusive communities.

* Serving as a leading university for business and civic engagement and actively contributing to the growth and success of Wolverhampton, the West Midlands and key international locations in our role as an anchor institution.

* Being bold, imaginative and distinctive.

The University of Wolverhampton has been approached for comment.