Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP pays tribute to the Holocaust Educational Trust

James Morris MP signing the book of remembrance in Parliament

The Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP signed The Book of Commitment, which the Holocaust Educational Trust put in the House of Commons to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, and pledged to remember the legacy of the Holocaust and doing all they can to combat anti-Semitism, extremism and religious persecution.

The Holocaust Education Trust was founded in 1988 and works to educate young people on the background of the Holocaust and the lessons to be learnt from it with outreach programmes in schools, universities and communities.

Mr Morris said: "I visited Auschwitz when I was younger, and as you walk around there is a very profound impact of the atrocities that took place. It’s important that young people are educated on the Holocaust, and reminded that still today there are many people who face persecution for their religious beliefs.