WATCH: Youngsters create own music video to football anthem Vindaloo

"Me and me mum and me dad and me gran, we're off to Waterloo" Cheering for England The teachers and support staff get involved too Cheering for England in the video

Face paint, scoring goals, well-timed miming and lots of cheering have all gone in to making the video at Brierley Hill Primary School.

The 24 three and four-year-olds have spent a week learning about the Euros and different countries before practising for the filming, and sitting down to a premier with a chocolate snack on Friday afternoon.

Their parents were delighted with the outcome, with hundreds of comments on the video on the school's private Facebook page.

Assistant head and nursery teacher Lacie Faux said: "We try to give the children lots of experiences and we did a Euros week where we learned about England and where we come from.

"We talked about the flag and how important that is and the different countries that are in the competition so they have got a bit of knowledge about what it's about.

"Then we introduced them to the song and we started to learn it each day and the dance movements, they're only young so it is a lot for them to remember.

"On Thursday we had their faces painted and we did lots of the football skills, they had such a fantastic time and I loved making it exciting for them, making every opportunity a new day for them to learn something new.

"The parents have been great, we've got really good feedback.