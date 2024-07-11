Former soldier beat ex-girlfriend up at bus stop, threatened to kill her and stole her phone

Rhys Marlow, 23, was remanded in custody in April after a "persistent" campaign of terror against his ex-girlfriend which included trying to hack her Facebook account as well as posting vile comments about her.

Marlow was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday for stalking, inflicting actual bodily harm and theft. The court heard former soldier Marlow, of Centenary Lane, Wednesbury, was "disgusted with himself" for his violent reaction to being dumped.

Prosecutor Samuel Leach said: "The defendant phoned his ex-girlfriend more than 63 times on day. And when he saw her at a party which was being streamed online he repeatedly called her a s**g. She then noticed someone had tried to change her Facebook password and realised it was Mr Marlow, he also wrote lots of comments on her page attacking her which everyone could see. Threats to kill were also made to his ex-girlfriend.

"He was arrested and questioned at Bloxwich Police Station, he was released and told not to contact her again."