Bilston 'back open for business' after town hall lead thieves cause havoc

Lead thieves wrecked the roof of Bilston Town Hall, causing masonry to crash to the floor and forcing the police to close Church Street.

Businesses reported their takings were down due to potential customers being unable to access their shops.

Dr Kamal Singh, who runs a private medical practice on Church Street, said: "We had a bad day because the police were being very cautious and closed the road for several hours.

"And by the time it was open again everyone believed it was closed all day so we are hoping people will return as soon as possible."

Shopkeepers branded the police "too cautious" for closing roads

Another business who complained about the road closure hitting custom was AR White Menswear. The owner contacted the Express & Star to complain about the situation.

He said: "The road was not even closed all day but people thought it was because of the media."

Security measures have been stepped up to make Bilston Town Hall safe after thieves stole lead from its roof and knocked masonry from the building.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage has been caused and this has been compounded by inclement summer weather conditions which saw the Hall flooded on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Council now will carry out urgent major repair works to make the building safe and the affected rooms fit for use by community groups.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, Councillor Chris Burden, said: “Bilston Town Hall sits at the heart of the community, and we have invested heavily in improving the facility in recent years while remaining sensitive to its heritage status.

The area around Bilston Town Hall was closed off after reports of falling debris

“This is a despicable act by mindless thieves who have a total disregard of community needs and safety. It has already forced the closure of the town hall in the short term and other events will need to be postponed until we can guarantee everyone’s safety.

“The repercussions of this theft are absolutely devastating for everyone who uses the town hall, and I would urge anyone who has any information about the theft to please call the police as soon as possible on 101, quoting crime reference 20/597776/24, so we can bring the culprits to book.”