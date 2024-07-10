Wolverhampton sex offender jailed for having more than 50,000 images of child abuse and extreme pornography

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Haswell, of Cornwall Road, was caught with more than 50,000 images, some of the most serious nature, including indecent images of children and extreme pornography following an investigation by West Midlands Police.

Officers uncovered an 'appalling' catalogue of offences committed by the 62-year-old, including images of children as young as six months.

Richard Haswell. Picture: WMP

The investigation also found Haswell was communicating with another sex offender in the Philippines, orchestrating the live sexual abuse of children for custom-made videos.

Haswell was paying money to the offender in the Philippines and detailing the kind of abuse to be committed in the video.

When officers arrived at Haswell's address in July last year, he admitted having devices with indecent images on.

Despite these admissions, he tried to tell officers in interview that he was being pestered into sending money to the abuser in the Philippines, but could not explain why he did not block them.

The force was able to build a strong case against Haswell due to the sheer volume of content he downloaded, as well as his own admissions.

He has been sentenced to six years in jail, and will spend an extra three-years on licence.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).