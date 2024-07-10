Man who wielded machete in 'mindless attack' in Wolverhampton jailed for 12 years

Myckel Betty, aged 21, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday after previously being found guilty of wounding Jake Winters in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, in the summer of 2022.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a second count of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with the same attack.

The court heard how Mr Winters and his friend Daniel Sheridan had been at the Ashmore Inn, Wednesfield, on June 24, 2022, as part of a memorial for Sheridan's brother, James.

The pair received text messages from Betty who had earlier been picked up in Stoke-on-Trent by his friend.

Betty, who was 19 at the time of the offence, had that evening collected two large machetes, one of which measured 18-inches, from an unknown address.

The pair went to the pub where Mr Winters and Mr Sheridan were attacked upon leaving the premises at around 11pm.

The court heard the attack must have taken "significant planning" and that Mr Sheridan suffered seven separate injuries in the attack, some of which were life changing.