Balloons released in memory of man shot dead in Walsall

Members of the community gathered to remember the man, named locally as Connor Brookes, who was shot and killed in Well Lane, Blakenall in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Balloons were released in memory of Connor Brookes

Three men, aged 17, 18 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, with all three still in custody while police continue their enquiries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of shots fired just before 5pm on Monday afternoon.