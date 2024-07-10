Balloons released in memory of man shot dead in Walsall
Hundreds of balloons were released in Walsall yesterday in tribute to a man who was fatally shot on Monday.
By Lauren Hill
Members of the community gathered to remember the man, named locally as Connor Brookes, who was shot and killed in Well Lane, Blakenall in what police believe was a targeted attack.
Three men, aged 17, 18 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, with all three still in custody while police continue their enquiries.
Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of shots fired just before 5pm on Monday afternoon.