Watch: Horrifying moment deadly Wolverhampton house fire starts after person smashes window

The home on Plascom Road, near East Park, went up in flames in the early hours of June 25, with emergency services called to the scene at around 1.10am.

Akashdeep Singh, aged 26, who was inside the property, died as result of injuries sustained in the blaze, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

A man died after the blaze on June 25 prompting a murder investigation

Four other people inside the home were also hurt, including a 52-year-old woman who suffered life threatening burns and a 16-year-old boy who was previously said to be in a life-threatening condition.

In a new video issued by West Midlands Police, an individual dressed in dark clothing can be seen on camera approaching the property before smashing a large front-facing window.

Devastation left behind at the home on Plascom Road, Wolverhampton

A loud banging noise can be heard as they make progress in breaking the glass, which then shatters onto the driveway.

The individual can then be seen putting something through the window, before the home quickly goes up in flames and they make off.

The home was devastated in the fire

Residents reported hearing shouting in the early hours on the day of the fatal blaze and seeing "plumes of smoke" come from the property.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, Supt Martin Hurcomb, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in one person losing their life, and four others being hurt.

“We’re working flat out to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible.

An inquest into the death of Mr Singh on July 2 heard that he had suffered 50 per cent burns on his body as a result of the fire and later died.

Police at the scene on the day of the blaze

Black Country assistant coroner Michael Pemberton adjourned the inquest for a case review in around three months time.

Floral tributes left by the home after the fatal fire

Floral tributes were left by loved ones near to the home in the days following the fire.