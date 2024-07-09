'Immense pain': Family pays tribute to loved one who lost his life in a Wolverhampton house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It comes as police have stepped up their search for a person they believe may have started the blaze at Plascom Road, East Park in the early hours of June 25.

Akashdeep Singh, aged 26 was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries. Two other people – a 52-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy – who were asleep at the time of the blaze, around 1.10am are still seriously ill in hospital.

Today Mr Singh's family paid tribute to him. They said: "Our family is deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Akashdeep's passing.

"He was a kind, helpful, and deeply religious person whose loss brings us immense pain that will remain with us for the rest of our lives."

The scene after the blaze at Placom Road, East Park in the early hours of June 25

An inquest into the death of Mr Singh on July 2 heard that he had suffered 50 per cent burns on his body as a result of the fire and later died.

Police have released CCTV footage of a person they want to speak to about the incident and who is seen breaking a window and setting the house alight.

Anyone who has information surrounding the fire can call police on 101, or message via Live Chat on their website, quoting log 218 of 25 June.

