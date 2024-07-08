Teacher from Dudley who repeatedly stabbed love rival banned from profession

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Clare Bailey, 47, of Pedmore, Dudley, travelled from her home address to Harrogate, disguised in a red wig, face mask and armed with a large knife hidden in a bouquet of flowers, before stabbing a 43-year-old woman at her home in June 2022.

Bailey, who at the time worked at St Michael's Church of England High School, Rowley Regis, rang the school to tell them she was sick, however, she instead was on the way to a supermarket to buy the bouquet she needed to hide her weapon, North Yorkshire Police said.

A professional conduct panel, operated by the Teaching Regulation Agency, heard how Bailey had rang the doorbell of her ex-partner's wife's home in Harrogate before repeatedly knifing the victim, even as she lay on the ground.

Bailey wore a facmask, sunglasses and a red wig to hide her appearence shortly before the assault

The victim's teenage daughter then came down the stairs attempting to stop the attack on her mum, however, Bailey continued her attack, stabbing the victim numerous times.

Following the vicious assault, the now-former teacher walked away from the house before driving back to her home in the West Midlands. She was arrested three days later.

Following her injuries, the victim, who is referred to as Emma, was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive surgery and spent more than a month in hospital.

In a statement, read by Emma after Bailey's sentencing in Jume 2023, she said: "I am still in pain every day and need painkillers to help with this. I use crutches to get around as I am still unable to use my right leg.

"I lost all my independence. I couldn't go back to work, we are having to rely on disability benefits. I don't sleep and when I do sleep, I have flashbacks and nightmares of that afternoon."

Following the attack, Bailey, now 47, was jailed for 22 years and four months in 2023 after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Bailey hid a 'large carving knife' in a bouquet of flowers before repeatedly knifing her ex-partner's wife

She told a professional misconduct panel that she had 'never posed a risk to any child' and that 'she does not pose a risk to children or vulnerable adults'.

The 47-year-old went on to tell the panel that she had 'no memory of the incident'.

The professional misconduct panel chose to ban Bailey from operating in the profession indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.

Due to the severity of the incident, the panel also decided that Bailey would not be able to apply for the restoration of her eligibility to teach.