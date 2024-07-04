Two arrested after drugs, cash and phone seized from Cannock house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Upon searching a property on Heath Street at around 2pm on July 1, officers discovered heroin, £300 cash and a mobile phone.

Heath Street, Hednesford. Picture: Google

A 61-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both from Cannock, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We launched Operation Target in May last year and have been working to disrupt and pursue criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"Our teams have also been working closely with partners in the local authority, health and third sector to identify and safeguard individuals who have been exploited.

"To report crime or drug dealing in your community please contact us on 101, or via our Live Chat facility on our website."

People can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.