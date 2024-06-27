Staffordshire Police refers itself to watchdog over Hednesford double murder probe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The force said it had made the referral to the watchdog due to “recent police contact” in relation to the deaths at a property in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, Cannock.

Staffordshire Police have yet to formally identify those who died but believe them to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend in South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

SWNS

Daniel worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service and his employers have paid tribute to Daniel Duffield.

Ambulance service staff found the bodies at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Daniel Duffield

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, of Staffordshire’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.

“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”