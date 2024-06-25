Walsall man accused of injuring police officers during petrol station arrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Follows, of Grange Crescent, Shelfield, will spend the next month in custody after being remanded at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old is accused of driving car with cloned plates at Tesco Express on Walsall Road, West Bromwich, at around 9.15pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said two officers were injured in the incident; one when the car was reversed as they approached it, and the other as he tried to remove the keys.

Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and have now been released.

Follows was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, handling stolen goods, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear before the Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 23.