Police seek man wanted in connection with Telford road collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Djay Marques is wanted by West Mercia Police in connection with a collision that happened in Woodside, Telford on Sunday, November 23.

The crash left three people with serious injuries.

Djay Marques

The 26-year-old may be in Telford, but it is believed he could also be in the West Midlands area.

Anyone with any information that could help find him is asked to call 01952 214753.