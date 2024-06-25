Watch: Police launch murder investigation after man dies following Wolverhampton house blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Plascom Road, near East Park, at around 1.10am today.

Five people who were in the property at the time were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics and officers, who administered CPR.

A man and woman were found in a critical condition, while a teenage male was treated for serious injuries and two other men were treated for minor injuries.

A 26-year-old man has since died in hospital this morning, while a 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition.

Police at the scene of the house fire in Wolverhampton

A third person, a woman aged 52, suffered life-changing burns.

Two other men, one in his 50s and a second in his 20s, have been discharged following treatment at hospital.

A police cordon has been put up at the scene and is expected to remain in place for the rest of the day.

Emergency services were called to the early morning blaze

Supt Martin Hurcomb, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in one person losing their life, and four others being hurt.

“We’re working flat out to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible.

“Forensic experts are examining the scene and the cordon is expected to remain in place for the rest of the day.

Police at the scene of the house fire in Wolverhampton

“Officers will be in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance, while detectives are also in the area to speak to witnesses and gather CCTV.”

More than 20 firefighters were called out to tackle the blaze at the semi-detached house.

A statement released by West Midlands Fire Service earlier said: "At 01.07am on June 25, we were alerted to a property fire on Plascom Road, Wolverhampton.

"A total of five fire crews, made up of four fire engines and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle responded, with the first arriving in under five minutes.

"The incident involves a fire in a semi-detached house.

"Our fire service crews, using breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze with two hose reel jets.

"West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance teams are also at the scene supporting our crews."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a property fire on Plascom Road at 1.09am, four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered five patients, two of whom, a man and a woman were found in a critical condition.

"They received specialist trauma care at the scene before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"A teenage male was treated for serious injuries, before being taken to the same hospital. Two further adult males were treated for minor injuries before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital."

Anyone with any information can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website, or call 101, quoting log 218 of June 25.