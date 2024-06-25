Police appeal after woman 'bitten by dangerous dog' at Dudley railway station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

British Transport Police has released an image of the the man they want to speak in connection with the incident at Dudley Port, in which the woman was left with a serious injury to her face.

The victim was allegedly approached by the man, who had two dogs with him, at around 2pm on Monday, June 10. With the permission of the owner, the victim stroked one of the dogs who jumped and bit her, causing a serious injury to her face. The man then left the station.

Do you recognise this man?

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers investigating a report of a dangerous dog are today releasing these images in connection.

"Officers would like to speak to the man in the images as they believe he may have information that would help their investigation. If you recognise him, or have any other information that could help the investigation, please contact British Transport Police."

Contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 291 of 10 June.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111