Police appeal after woman 'bitten by dangerous dog' at Dudley railway station
Police are looking for a man after a woman was bitten on the face by a 'dangerous dog' at a railway station.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police has released an image of the the man they want to speak in connection with the incident at Dudley Port, in which the woman was left with a serious injury to her face.
The victim was allegedly approached by the man, who had two dogs with him, at around 2pm on Monday, June 10. With the permission of the owner, the victim stroked one of the dogs who jumped and bit her, causing a serious injury to her face. The man then left the station.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers investigating a report of a dangerous dog are today releasing these images in connection.
"Officers would like to speak to the man in the images as they believe he may have information that would help their investigation. If you recognise him, or have any other information that could help the investigation, please contact British Transport Police."
Contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 291 of 10 June.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111