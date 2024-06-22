Nicholas Edwards, aged 39, had seen his life changed since he started taking drugs, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Friday.

Up until 2021 he had an unblemished record of 20 years working but had since spent time in prison for burglary, and tried to repeat the offences in Walsall last year.

The court heard he had attempted to break into a house in Oakridge Drive, Short Heath on October 24, 2023 when he took car keys and a laptop - but was disturbed by the homeowners, who had been asleep but heard the engine of the car revving.

Five days later he was with a female accomplice in the early hours of the morning and successfully entered two properties in Allens Lane, Pelsall where he stole a coat from one of them worth £40.