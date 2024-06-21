Watch: Awful moment two elderly sisters are trapped under a car driven by a disqualified driver in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two sisters aged 76 and 82 suffered life threatening injuries when they were run over by a disqualified driver as they walked by a car park in West Bromwich.

The sisters, who wish to remain anonymous, are continuing to recover from the shocking incident at the Dovecote pub on October 15.

Disqualified driver Nicholas Adams ran into the pair three days after he had been convicted of driving a vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

He had been banned from driving for 12 months but he got behind the wheel once more and hit the two sisters as he manoeuvred a vehicle through the car park with the door open and his leg outside.

CCTV footage showed the Vauxhall moving slowly then suddenly shooting backwards at speed, hitting the victims and mounting a flower bed.

The women were left trapped under the vehicle.

Officers swiftly arrested Adams and he was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

West Midlands Police has now released CCTV and bodycam footage from the incident after Adams was jailed for nearly four years at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, June 20)