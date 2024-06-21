Two men and two youths appear in court over retired teacher's death crash in Cannock
Two men and two youths from Walsall have appeared before magistrates charged in relation to the death of a retired teacher in a crash.
Joan Hill, 73, from Rugeley, died following the collision with a stolen car on the A5 Watling Street in Cannock on January 1 last year.
The retired primary school teacher had been travelling in a red Peugeot when it was struck by a blue Ford Kuga near Longford Island.
The four defendants, all from the Walsall area, all appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court to face allegations relating to the incident.