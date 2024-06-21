Two men and two youths appear in court over retired teacher's death crash in Cannock

Joan Hill, 73, from Rugeley, died following the collision with a stolen car on the A5 Watling Street in Cannock on January 1 last year.

The retired primary school teacher had been travelling in a red Peugeot when it was struck by a blue Ford Kuga near Longford Island.

The four defendants, all from the Walsall area, all appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court to face allegations relating to the incident.