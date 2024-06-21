Man arrested on suspicion of kicking dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It allegedly happened in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning.

The 27-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of animal cruelty and will be questioned today.

West Midlands Police said officers are continuing with enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch quoting log 618 of June 17.