Man who attacked woman in pub and knocked over high chair with baby in it is jailed

Jamie Worrall, 38, of Sandicliffe Close in Kidderminster, pleaded guilty to the charges of common assault, affray, criminal damage and dangerous driving relating to an incident at the Loom & Shuttle pub in the town on December 9 last year.

During a visit to the pub Worrall had an argument with a woman before pushing her to the ground, picking her up by her hair and then pushing her into a table. He then knocked over a high chair, resulting in an eight-month-old baby falling to the floor.

During the assault members of the public tried to intervene and stop him, but Worrall hit them before fleeing the pub and using his car to drive over benches outside.

The charges for criminal damage relate to an unconnected incident on April 6 last year, where Worrall was seen driving erratically before parking on a driveway. When police approached him, he reversed his vehicle into a marked police car and then drove off at speed in order to escape.

In addition to the charges, Worrall was also found to have breached a Criminal Behaviour Order.

On Monday he was sentenced to two years and four months for common assault, dangerous driving, affray and criminal damage. He also received a 16-month disqualification from driving.

Detective Constable Hopkins said: "I hope the sentence that Mr Worrall has received is a strong message that such violence will not be tolerated in our community. Members of the public, including a baby who thankfully didn't sustain any injuries, have the right to feel safe while spending time with each other and I hope this result in court brings the people hurt that afternoon some kind of solace after what must have a terrifying experience."