Black Country men jailed for role in huge drug dealing line as probation officer is also locked up

Kudakwashe Mutanga, Amon Mambinge, Arun Sahota were all jailed for their roles in the large-scale drug trafficking. Dorcas Chiradza, a probation officer, was also jailed for using a government system to access information about the dealers.

Four were arrested

Mutanga, 48, of Broad Gauge Way, Wolverhampton was found to have orchestrated the supply of over 81 kilograms of cocaine to his associates across the West Midlands and was involved in over £3 million in cash exchanges.

Mambinge was found to be one of those associates. The 39-year-old, of Tennyson Road, Willenhall played a leading role in the distribution of drugs and movement of large sums of cash on behalf of Mutanga between 2020 and 2021.

Sahota, 39, of Beechwood Avenue, Wolverhampton was also found to be involved in the operation and supply of the class A drugs.

The three men were arrested in February 2022 in a simultaneous and co-ordinated arrest following warrants that were carried out at addresses in Tumbler Grove and Perbrook Road, Wolverhampton.

All three men were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and remanded into custody.

Chiradza, 31, was arrested at her home in Winforde Crescent, Leicester after it was discovered that, while serving as a probation officer for Her Majesty's Prison Service, she accessed probation systems to gain information on the defendants. She was later charged with misconduct in a public office.

They were sentenced at Stafford Crown court after pleading guilty on June 13.

Mutanga was jailed for 18 years, Mambinge for 16 years and two months, Sahota for six years, and Chiradza for three years.