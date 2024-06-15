Jailed: Drunk driver killed popular university graduate in horror smash after clubbing

Cory Sewell was giving Hamse Abdi Ismail and Dylan Richards a lift home after drinking all night in a club before crashing his Mercedes C-Class at 5.45am in Rowley Regis.

Footage from residents' CCTV cameras on Nimmings Lane and Pencricket Lane shows the car speeding, going airbourne, spinning, flattening a lamppost and then crashing into a wall.

Sewell told police officers responding to the crash: "I think I've killed my friend" before going no-comment in the subsequent interview. However, in March Sewell, 26, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics Hamse, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.10am and Dylan Richards was rushed to hospital with a dislocated elbow.

Hamse Abdi Ismail died on April 29, last year

Wolverhampton Crown Court was packed for the sentencing of Sewell, of Barr Street, Birmingham, yesterday with his family in the public gallery and Hamse's mother and siblings sitting in section usually used by jurors.