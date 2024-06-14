Paedophile locked up after being convicted of string of sex crimes against children

Michael Lee Price has received a 14-year jail sentence after being found guilty of committing 10 offences relating to sex crimes and criminal damage.

The 22-year-old appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he was locked up following his trial.

Price was found guilty of two counts of rape of a girl, three counts of sexual assault of a girl, one count of sexual assault of a boy, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of causing a child to watch sexual activity, one count of possessing extreme pornographic images, one count of making an incident photograph of a child.

During the trial, Price also pleaded guilty to criminal damage.