Drink driver jailed after killing 60-year-old cyclist who was pushing her bike over pedestrian crossing

Mandeep Singh, 45, from Regina Drive, Walsall, was over the prescribed limit when he struck a 60-year-female cyclist on Lower Rushall Street, Walsall, on July 13, 2021.

The victim, who has not been named, was pushing her bike over a pedestrian crossing on Lower Rushall Street when Singh struck her with his car.

Mendeep Singh has been jailed for eight years following the death of a 60-year-old woman

Directly following the collision, Singh stopped for around six seconds before he again drove over his victim who was lying in the carriageway.

After striking her a second time, Singh then stopped his car, a Volkswagen Polo, before he was apprehended by members of the public.

A VW Polo and bicycle behind the police cordon at the junction of Lower Rushall Street and Walhouse Road in Walsall

The woman was treated by paramedics, tragically, however, it was found that nothing could be done and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 7, where he was jailed for eight years and disqualified from driving for three years.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Singh was driving a vehicle while over the limit when the collision took place.

"He stopped his car for six seconds and then drove over his victim. He has still not confirmed why he did this but his vehicle was on the wrong side of the road and it may be that he hadn’t realised she was lying on the carriageway as his windscreen was smashed."

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist and a car in Lower Rushall Street, Walsall

Singh was also ordered to pass an extended test. The driving ban will come into effect upon his release from prison.

Sergeant Lyman added: "Members of the public detained him until officers arrived and I would like to thank them for their assistance on the day.

"Singh’s behaviour on the day just reveals the dangers of drunk driving. A lady has been killed because of his selfish actions. Our thoughts go out to the family of the deceased lady.

"She died in tragic circumstances and while nothing can bring her back, I hope the sentence will give some sort of comfort to her family."