Watch: Hunt for thief caught on CCTV stealing £6k brass eagle from church

Footage shows the man walk up the aisle of St Augustine’s Church in Edgbaston, in Birmingham, at around 11am on Monday.

The crook draped a blanket over the heavy brass lectern before brazenly carrying it out of the church.

West Midlands Police are investigating the theft which took just two minutes to commit in broad daylight.

The lectern is thought to date back to 1868 which is when the church officially opened.

The Reverend Matthew Tomlinson pictured at St Augustine's Church in Edgbaston, Birmingham

The thief struck while the church – which is open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm every day – was momentarily empty.

The Reverend Matthew Tomlinson said: “I must have missed him by about five minutes because I had to pop out.

“It is very unusual for this to happen on a Monday because usually the church is very busy with people.

CCTV captures the thief stealing the Victorian brass eagle lectern from St Augustine's Church in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday morning

“He clearly knew exactly what he was after because he walked straight up to it and even had a blanket with him.

“He knew it wasn’t attached and simply picked it up and walked out.”

Rev Tomlinson said the lectern was worth around £6,000 but was hopeful it would be recovered.

He added: “A similar lectern was stolen from a church in the Birmingham area last year but it was recovered.

“It appears the thief couldn’t sell it on because dealers knew it was stolen. We certainly hope we will get it back.

“We all feel a sense of intrusion and that our hospitality has been abused.

“There has been a spate of thefts from church in the area. The break ins have happened at night so it is rare for one to happen in the day time.

“The church will continue to be opened.”

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “The theft has been reported to us and our enquiries are on-going.”