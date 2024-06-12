Police officer 'dismissed without notice' after assaulting a man and pushing child

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police have confirmed that an officer, who has been granted anonymity, was dismissed after a misconduct hearing chaired by an independent, legally qualified person.

An investigation into the incident discovered that the officer had assaulted a man and pushed a child following a disagreement in a neighbour's garden while he was off duty.

A three-day hearing, which concluded on Thursday, June 6, found the officer was in breach of the standard relating to discreditable conduct.

Deputy Chief Constable, Jon Roy, said: "The actions of the officer that day were unacceptable. The public deserves the highest possible standards from our officers whether they are on or off duty.

"We will continue to take robust action against any officer or member of staff that doesn’t act with the highest standards of integrity, both in and outside of the workplace."

The officer will now be placed on the National College of Policing's Barred List, preventing him from working within policing and other law enforcement bodies.