Man arrested after police threatened with hammer following chase

The machine did not have number plates and the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets, officers said. They followed the pair to Quinton and blocked the bike in.

Picture: WMP Traffic

The incident happened at around 4am on Tuesday.

Police said there was a short foot chase before the rider 'tried pulling a hammer out' on the officers before he was swiftly detained.

One photo shows a hammer, chisel, screwdriver and knife as well as a balaclava.

A man was arrested for multiple offences, including going equipped to steal, possession of a bladed article and suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.