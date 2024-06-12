'It's mindless, it's terrible': Burglars break into charity shop, take clothes then throw them away

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Angela Mole, manager at Sense Charity Shop, on High Street, West Bromwich, was shocked when she arrived at her store on Monday morning to find its windows and doors boarded.

When she entered the building, the manager discovered glass covering the floor and a handwritten note informing her that the shop had sadly been broken into during the night.

After gaining access to the building during the night, the thieves took a number of men's clothing items before also taking the till and the printer.

Now, Angela has told the Express & Star of her frustration at the incident, saying that it has had a major impact on the shop's trade.

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation after Sense Charity broken into during the night

The manager said: "As you can see, there is glass everywhere. It was already boarded up when I arrived in the morning, somebody must have boarded it up through the night.

"When I first got in there was actually glass everywhere, the place was a mess. They took the till, the printer and pretty much all of the men's clothes, which is actually quite hard to get these days."

Following the break-in, Angela contacted West Midlands Police, who launched an investigation - but, Angela said, what made the burglary particularly bad was that she discovered the stolen clothes tossed away behind another store.

She added: "It's just mindless. We actually found most of the men's clothes thrown away behind the shops. It's ridiculous, because they are rained on we can no longer sell them, so they are just wasted.

"It's terrible because it's actually quite hard to get men's clothes. So when they are stolen, it really does have an impact on what people can buy."

Following the break-in, someone kindly boarded up the doors and windows to make the shop more secure

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the burglary, asking anyone with information to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: "We're investigating following a break-in at a charity shop in High Street, West Bromwich, at around 12.30am.

"An intruder smashed a glass door to gain access to the premises. We'll be reviewing CCTV possibilities as part of our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat service on the force website, or by calling 101, quoting log 20/564307/24.