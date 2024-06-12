Burglar broke into Wolverhampton home and stole from mother and son - then fell asleep in their car

Hapless thief Noel Weaver first tried to deny breaking into the home in the Goldthorn Hill area of Wolverhampton, despite being found surrounded by what he had taken, including a joint of meat pilfered from the fridge.

Police officers who attended the scene did not notice Weaver sleeping in the car, and it was only when the homeowner went to go the shop to refill the fridge half an hour later did he notice the thief asleep in his mother's car.

The 46-year-old from Walsall eventually pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

At 9am on January 11 this year, Weaver broke into the Rosemary Avenue home of mother and son Marlene and Thomas Manley whilst they were upstairs.

Prosecuting Simon Birch said: "At 8.30am Mr Manley returned from the gym and left the front porch door unlocked, 15 minutes later he heard who he thought was his mother shout.

"His mother joined him upstairs and told him they had been burgled. He went downstairs and noticed the fridge door was open, sadly a joint of meat had been taken and a microwave meal. He saw the contents of his gym bag on the floor but the bag had gone.

"He went into the lounge and found his mother's tablet, laptop, purse, money box and handbag which contained the keys to the car. He then noticed his laptop had been stolen."