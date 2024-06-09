Two men charged after police find 1,000 cannabis plants at Smethwick industrial unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers executed a warrant at the site in Woodburn Road, Smethwick, on Friday morning.

Inside, they found a cannabis grow including around 1,000 plants.

Hao Pham, aged 32, and Phong Phan, aged 36, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with producing cannabis.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.