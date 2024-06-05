Police 'working hard' to find vandals who spray-painted swastika and racist comments on viaduct

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The graffiti, consisting of racist language and a swastika, was spotted on the viaduct over Wolverhampton Road, Kingswinford, by a member of the public who reported it to the police.

Dudley Police said in a statement: "The graffiti, which also includes a swastika symbol, was reported to us by a member of the public on May 11.

"Since then, thanks to partnership work with Dudley Council, the graffiti has been removed.

"We will not tolerate any forms of hate crime and we are working hard to find those responsible for the criminal damage."

Anyone with any information on who was responsible is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting 20/496220/24.