Dangerous driver who wrecked nurse's life after being begged to slow down jailed

Before sending James Hendley down the judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court described his driving "like from a character in a Fast and the Furious movie".

offered his girlfriend's mates Melissa Cooper and Brandon a lift to pubs in Brierly Hill after drinking several Jack Daniels on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Hendley's then girlfriend and Brandon told police the driver was 'showing off', 'weaving' and was told to stop 'driving like an idiot'.

After being seen driving wrecklessly through Brierley Hill Hendley, Thornleigh, Lower Gornal, lost control near Merry Hill Shopping Centre, the VW Toureg flattened a lamppost, smashed into a wall and was only prevent falling down an embankment thanks to a barrier on Waterfront Way.

His girlfriend clambered out of the car, Melissa lay stricken in the middle of the road and Brandon had been thrown down an embankment. Hendley tried to shift the blame, asking his then girlfriend: "Why was Brandon driving?"

Then, with all three of his passengers obviously injured Henley ran away from the scene without calling for help and then pitched up at an ex-girlfriend's house where he down more drink and sniffed cocaine.

Melissa, who had just qualified to be a nurse, was 21 when the accident happened, and was engaged to Brandon.

She suffered brain damage, facial injuries, severe pelvic injuries, spinal injuries and will never be able to look after herself again.

Two years after the accident and intense rehabilitation she can still not walk, talk, eat and will need care for the rest of her life. She has no power in all four limbs and is unable to sit up in bed by herself.

Brandon Williams was scarred for life, was forced to have a catheter bag for a year, due to the accident and still has not returned to full time work.

Melissa's father Paul wrote the personal statement for his "miracle" daughter who he and his wife, who has since died, spent years trying to conceive.

He said: "Melissa and I were inseparable after my wife's death, she turned her grief into something positive and became a nurse. I will never forget getting the call to say she had been in a road traffic accident.

"The last two years have been life shattering, the reality is I will never walk my daughter down the aisle, have grandchildren, and have a normal life. I have nothing to look forward to in life."

Brandon Williams statement described Hendley driving too fast and how since the crash his physical and mental health have never recovered.

He said: "I sometimes wonder what is the point of me being here at all."

Hendley has since married, has two children and has not broken the law since. However, despite glowing references and a guilty plea when the case reached Wolverhampton Crown Court, judge told him a custodial sentence had to be passed.

For seriously injuring Melissa Cooper due to dangerous driving Henley was jailed for 40 months and for Brandon Williams 28 months, and will be served consecutively.

Judge Jacobs told Hendley: "There is no sentence I can pass and no words I can say which will make up for harm you caused on March

Melissa Cooper and Brandon Williams put them back to the way they were before they got into your car. You had been told to slow down but ignored the warnings.

"This case demonstrates with clarity the devastating consequences on other people when others choose to drive like a character out of a Fast and the Furious movie. "

Hendley was banned from driving for four and a half years.

