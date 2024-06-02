Street racer banned after driving at more than 100mph in front of crowds on bypass

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police pulled over Keiran Stewart, of Telford, after they responded to complaints of racing along the A38 Sutton Coldfield bypass during the early hours of January 27.

The 27-year-old was pulled over by police after driving at more than 100mph.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 28), he was given an 18-month driving ban and ordered to sit an extended test before he can get his licence back.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours community service within 12 months and fined more than £230.

West Midlands Police said the prosecution comes as the force, working with local councils, works to keep the road safe through two operations designed to keep the road safe.

One, Operation Hercules, targets people involved in street racing or car cruising where vehicles are driven in an anti-social or dangerous manner.

High Court injunctions are currently in place throughout the Black Country and Birmingham prohibiting street racing.

The force asks that incidents of street racing be reported via 101 or through Live Chat on its website.