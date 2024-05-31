Stop and search order in place in Walsall borough following trouble

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Police have been given the order to use Section 60 stop and search powers in the areas of Walsall, Willenhall, Bloxwich and Blakenall, following a disorder in the area.

The powers will be in place until 6am on Saturday, and give police the ability to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

Following the issuing of the order, West Midlands Police said on X: "We'll be using Section 60 powers in the Willenhall, Blakenall and Bloxwich areas until 6am tomorrow (1 June).

"It follows recent disorder and allows us to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds."

West Midlands Police have also said that they continue to crack down on knife crime, with anyone who has any information on knife crime to contact them via the Live Chat service on their website, or by calling 999.

West Midlands Police added: "As always our main focus is to keep everyone safe. If you have any information on knife crime, contact us on Live Chat on our website.

"In an emergency dial 999."