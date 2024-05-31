Grandfather who sexually abused boys 30 years ago jailed after three victims reported his crimes

Frank Burton, now 57, pleaded guilty to abusing three boys, aged nine or ten, in the late 1980s when entrusted to baby sit them in a relative's Wolverhampton home.

One of his victims bravely reported the crime to the police in 2021 aged 43 and after further investigations detectives discovered more victims. Burton pleaded guilty on the first day of a trial which would have seen his victims give evidence.

Now a married father himself, one of the victims stood in Stafford Crown Court and read out his victim impact statement before Burton, of Oak Avenue, Great Wyrley, was sentenced.

He said: "This process has turned my life upside down, I kept on imagining having to come face to face with Frank after all these years. If he had pleaded guilty earlier I and the other victims would have been saved the ordeal. My family noticed my severe mood swings and I had to have a very difficult conversation with my children explaining I was a victim of sexual abuse. This is not something I ever wanted to do.