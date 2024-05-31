Dealer caught with designer goods ordered to repay £10k in ill-gotten gains

Items including Luois Vuitton trainers and bag worth £1,10, and a Rolex watch valued at £4,500 and £720 in cash were among the items seized from Reece Winter, of Cannock, when he was arrested.

He was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment in July last year after previously pleading guilty to two offences of class A drug possession and being in possession of criminal. property.

Yesterday(30) at a proceeds of crime hearing at Stafford Crown Court he was ordered in his absence to pay back £9,997.25 based on the value of the property confiscated.